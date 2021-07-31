Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE SBS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
