Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SBS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 331,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 596,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

