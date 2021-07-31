ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 16.6% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $212,753.52 and approximately $4,157.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars.

