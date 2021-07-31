Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 1,781,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,503. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

