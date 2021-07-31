Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.
Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 1,781,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,503. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.