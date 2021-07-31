Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 44.21%.

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 699,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,788. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $944.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RFP. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.