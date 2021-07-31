Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 889,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

