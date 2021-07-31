$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Post posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of POST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.34. 289,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,949. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Post by 35.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Post by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

