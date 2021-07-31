Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $31.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,025. The company has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.