Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $131.09

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.00. 154,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

