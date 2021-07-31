Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 136,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 3,045,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

