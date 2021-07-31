Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 53.8%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLM stock remained flat at $$11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 785,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
