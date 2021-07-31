Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 53.8%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLM stock remained flat at $$11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 785,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

