Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 57.6% in July

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 106,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

