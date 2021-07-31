HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

HNI traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.