National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. National Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NATI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 988,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

