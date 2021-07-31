Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. 1,313,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,391. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

