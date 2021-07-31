Rally Market Capitalization Tops $103.66 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $103.66 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 218,641,990 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

