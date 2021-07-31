ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. ESBC has a market capitalization of $578,427.26 and $32,677.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,328,570 coins and its circulating supply is 29,049,236 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

