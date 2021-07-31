-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 581.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,539. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

