MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of MasTec by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.83.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

