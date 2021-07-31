Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 475,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,449. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

