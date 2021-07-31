Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL remained flat at $$25.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

