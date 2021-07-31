JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 57.4% in July

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDSPY remained flat at $$12.79 during trading hours on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

