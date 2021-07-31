PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.370 EPS.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 552,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.