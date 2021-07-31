Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 578,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,957. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

