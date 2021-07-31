-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

ATRA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 592,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

