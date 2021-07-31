Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 314,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,270,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 666,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $710.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

