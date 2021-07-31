Fatcoin Price Up 8.1% This Week (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $1.93 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00798881 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.