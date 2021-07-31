Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.47%.

MHK stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

