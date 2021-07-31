Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 60.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 19,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.54.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

