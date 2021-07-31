Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Rises By 60.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 19,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. Galaxy Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.54.
About Galaxy Gaming
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.