Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

