NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 103.79%.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 24,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

