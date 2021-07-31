Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

