Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.11 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.55.

NWL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 9,565,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

