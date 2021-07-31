Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

