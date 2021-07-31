Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.77 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,980,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

