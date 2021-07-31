KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

