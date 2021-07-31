Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 41.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 18,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,755. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

