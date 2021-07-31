Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declines By 48.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 610,689 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

HIE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 29,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,311. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

