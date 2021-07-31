First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.