Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 3,492,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

