Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 4,443,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,728. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.76%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

