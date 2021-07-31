Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $186.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $195.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $189.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.68 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 404,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.