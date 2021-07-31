Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

