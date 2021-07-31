Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

EW traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.