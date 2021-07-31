Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

