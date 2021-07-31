Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.23 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $118.59 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00209353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004104 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,433,918 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

