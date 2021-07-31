Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $621.63. 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.18. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

