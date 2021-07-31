Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.87. 2,227,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,243. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

