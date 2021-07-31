LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $319.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $11.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.22. 302,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -282.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

