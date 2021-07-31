Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,571,000.

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,162. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

