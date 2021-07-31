Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Rises By 43.7%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.49. 1,849,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.